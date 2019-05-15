Police Called To Quacky Rescue On Kings Road This Morning

It's something that you'd usually see on ABC Kids, but it has played out on a busy Townsville street today.

A large family of ducks have avoided tragedy this morning, thanks to our local police acting quickly!

Among the busy commute to work and school the crew in blue had to direct the group of fluffy friends off Kings Road, out of the way of traffic.

Police moved the ducks onto nearby Cummins Street in Hyde Park away from vehicles.

