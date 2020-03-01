Police calling for witnesses to two assaults over the weekend.

Can you help Police? There calling on witnesses to two assaults over the weekend.

Appeal for witnesses to assault, Trinity Beach

Police were called to a large disturbance at Taylors Point off Moore Street, Trinity Beach on in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 29).

Police allege a 17-year-old boy was assaulted by a group of Mauri teens at about 10pm on Friday (February 28) and another 16-year-old boy received a deep cut to his hand in another incident at the location.

The 17-year-old was conveyed by ambulance to Cairns Hospital whilst the second teen also received medical treatment at Cairns Hospital.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact police. QP2000421819 + QP2000421960

Appeal for witnesses to assault, Manoora

Cairns police are investigating an assault on a 30-year-old Manoora woman who was walking along Reservoir Road, Manoora at about 10.40pm on Friday (February 28).

A woman in her 30’s and a younger male aged in his teens to early 20’s, were walking in the opposite direction to the woman. As they cross paths, a verbal confrontation began between the women.

The older woman headbutted the 30-year-old, causing a laceration to her head. The assault continued with the older woman punching her in the head before the victim landed a punch.

The male then intervened yelling, ‘Don’t hit my mum’ before he too punched the woman.

The pair walked off along Reservoir Road toward Pease Street.

The woman is described as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, in her early to mid-30’s, average height, and build with black hair with a shaved zig-zag design to the side of her head.

At the time she was wearing a black t-shirt and shorts with black mambo sliders and was carrying a multi-coloured woven Torres Strait over shoulder bag.

The male was described as aged between 15-20 years, of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance and small build.

At the time he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and a red hi-vis ‘Camel Back’ drink pouch with water hose.

The woman sought medical treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact police. QP2000421624