Police Cars Rammed By Stolen BMW Ending Long Pursuit

A Tullamarine man is in hospital under police guard after a chase through Melbourne’s south-east in an alleged stolen BMW on Tuesday night.

Police were alerted to a white 2015 BMW X6 Wagon with stolen plates on Warrigul Road in Malvern East around 9.45pm.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Melbourne Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

A pursuit ensued through several residential suburbs, including Narre Warren, Rowville, Dandenong South, and Glen Waverley.

With the support of Police Air Wing, officers caught the thief when the BMX came to a stop on Domain Road in Melbourne CBD around midnight, and allegedly rammed two police vehicles while attempting a U-turn.

A 30-year-old Tullamarine man was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.

A 21-year-old Collingwood woman who was a passenger in the vehicle has been released pending further enquiries.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen during an aggravated burglary in Burwood East on 7 February.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr