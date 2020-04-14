Police Caught Some Bloke Trying To Drive From VIC To WA On The Weekend With A Door Held On By Sticky Tape

Get a load of this! Victoria Police stopped some bloke on the Mornington Peninsula over the weekend because his car door was being held on by sticky tape.

The 63-year-old said he was on his way to Western Australia to visit his sister who was sick with coronavirus.



Image: Victoria Police Image: Victoria Police

The drive to WA from Mornington takes around 35 hours, so it's unsure how the door would've gone during the road trip.

It's not known if the man received an exemption to travel to WA, after the state closed their borders.

The traveller received a defect notice from Victoria Police as part of their Easter long weekend 'Operation Nexus', patrolling the roads for COVID-19 isolation breaches.

