Police Charge 30 People In Relation To South East Queensland Drug Operation

Thirty people have been charged by Queensland police over a large drug operation in the south east.

Queensland police have charged thirty people with over 100 offences in relation to a major drug operation as part of a crackdown on drug distribution in South East Queensland.

Police executed 28 search warrants across Beaudesert, Jimboomba and Yarrabilba during the week where detectives seized over $50,000 in cash, a crossbow, meth and a shotgun.

Detectives charged 30 people with 125 different offences including supplying dangerous drugs, alleged drug trafficking, weapon offences and armed robbery as part of the massive drug operation ‘Operation Tango Magnitude’.

Over the span of two days police seized cannabis, methylamphetamine and GHB, along with various weapons including crossbows, conducted energy weapons, ammunition, a shotgun and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives also seized two stolen jet skis, a stolen motor vehicle, two stolen motorcycles and around $50,000 in cash.

Three Beaudesert locals were among the thirty people arrested during the week, in relation to a major drug trafficking operation.

According to police, the three Beaudesert had allegedly been trafficking GHB, fantasy and cannabis.

The three Beaudesert locals include a 41 and 35-year-old man, along with a 23-year-old woman.

The three were charged after police allegedly located a shot gun, methylamphetamine, crossbows, conducted energy weapons and $6000 at a Jason Day Drive property earlier in the week.

The names of all thirty offenders have since been released to the public.

The 35-year-old Beaudesert man is Kurt Hart, who was charged with 20 offences in total and faced Southport Magistrates Court yesterday.

The 41-year-old man, Garth Velthien faced Beenleigh Magistrate Court yesterday and is due to face court again on December 14.

Police say the 23-year-old woman, Chloe Weier is in a romantic relationship with Mr Hart and was due to appear in court earlier today.

