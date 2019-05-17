Police Charge Man With Attempted Murder Following Lockdown in Newtown Yesterday

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly fired a rifle at two police officers in Toowoomba yesterday.
Around 11am uniformed officers from Toowoomba were patrolling in the Newtown area when they conducted a walk-through of a Bridge Street hotel.
It will be alleged that as two police officers were speaking to a male patron in the gaming area he became aggressive and started struggling with them.
During the struggle, the man allegedly produced a shortened firearm, which discharged once. Fortunately, no one was injured.
The man was taken into custody after a violent struggle, the police used OC spray and a taser during the struggle.
A 34-year-old Adare man has been charged with:
- two counts of attempted murder
- one count each of carry a loaded weapon in a public place
- dangerous conduct with weapon
- assault
- possess shortened firearms (rifle)
- possess explosives (ammunition) and
- resist arrest.
The offender has also been charged with two counts each of:
- possessing dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine and buprenorphine)
- serious assault police.
He is due to appear before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today, Saturday May 18.
If you have information for police, contact:
POLICELINK: 131 444
ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day
CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.
QUOTE REFT #: QP1900957000
