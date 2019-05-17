Police Charge Man With Attempted Murder Following Lockdown in Newtown Yesterday

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly fired a rifle at two police officers in Toowoomba yesterday.

Around 11am uniformed officers from Toowoomba were patrolling in the Newtown area when they conducted a walk-through of a Bridge Street hotel.

It will be alleged that as two police officers were speaking to a male patron in the gaming area he became aggressive and started struggling with them.

During the struggle, the man allegedly produced a shortened firearm, which discharged once. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The man was taken into custody after a violent struggle, the police used OC spray and a taser during the struggle.

A 34-year-old Adare man has been charged with:

two counts of attempted murder

one count each of carry a loaded weapon in a public place

dangerous conduct with weapon

assault

possess shortened firearms (rifle)

possess explosives (ammunition) and

resist arrest.

The offender has also been charged with two counts each of:

possessing dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine and buprenorphine)

serious assault police.

He is due to appear before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today, Saturday May 18.

If you have information for police, contact:

POLICELINK: 131 444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

QUOTE REFT #: QP1900957000

