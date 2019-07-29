Police Charge Man with Dangerous Driving Offence Following Incident Yesterday Afternoon

Police have charged a man after allegedly driving dangerously between Mount Luke and Harlaxton yesterday afternoon.

It will be alleged that members of the public contacted police in relation to a vehicle travelling at high speed along the New England Highway at Mount Luke around 1.20pm crossing onto the wrong side of the road.

The car has allegedly clipped a motorcycle travelling in the same direction causing the rider to fall from his bike.

Police observed the vehicle travelling south on the New England Highway at high speed near Cabarlah. They activated lights and siren however, the vehicle failed to stop and accelerated away.

Police then sighted the vehicle travelling at high speed at Mount Kynoch and successfully deployed a tyre deflation device on the New England Highway at Harlaxton at about 1.35pm.

The vehicle continued along the highway before crashing into a vacant house at the intersection of Gregory Street.

The driver ran from the vehicle however was located a short time later by police.

A 24-year-old Caboolture man has been charged with two counts of:

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

one count each of evade

driving under the influence of liquor

possess dangerous drug (methylamphetamine)

obstruct police

He will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on August 20.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to hospital in a stable condition with leg injuries.

If you have any information for police contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000

QUOTE REF #: QP1901459412

