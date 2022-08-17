Police Charge Man With Murder Over Death Of Townsville Woman

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 44-year-old woman whose body was discovered by a group of children in Townsville Bushland.

Police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man with the murder of 44-year-old Townsville woman Tania Trickey.

The woman’s body was found on a track at Bluewater on Saturday.

Police have also charged the man over a firearms incident where he is alleged to have fired shots at a car driving along Bruce Highway near Mackay on Sunday.

The 38-year-old has been charged with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of murder.

According to police, Ms Trickey was allegedly murdered at Bluewater on Saturday morning before her body was discovered by a group of teenagers riding their bikes on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Trickey and the 38-year-old accused are believed to have been in a relationship prior to her death.

The 38-year-old is set to face the Mackay Magistrates Court today.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact 1800 Respect on 1800 737 732.

