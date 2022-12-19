Police Charge Man With Murder Over Death Of Woman In Illawarra Unit

Police have charged a man with murder over the death of a woman in a New South Wales apartment.

Emergency services were called to the Albion Park Rail complex at around 11PM on Sunday evening to perform a welfare check.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 37-year-old woman suffering from severe injuries.

Despite emergency services attempting to save the woman, she passed away at the scene.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man at the apartment complex shortly after.

The man was later transported to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was formally charged with murder.

Bail was denied with the man set to face Wollongong Local Court today.

