Police Charge Second Man Over Shooting Death In Corinda

A second man has been charged over the shooting death of a man in Corinda last week.

Police arrested 26-year-old Hatton Vale man Andre Van Mason on October 6 at a Vermeer Close home.

Mason has since been charged with murder and is set to face the Brisbane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Along with a murder charge, Mason has also been charged with the use of a stolen vehicle between October 2 and October 5 in relation to the shooting.

Police were called to a Corinda home on Cliveden Avenue following reports of a shooting.

Upon arriving at the home, police found a 38-year-old man who had been shot in the front yard of the property.

Following investigations, police discovered the victim, Timothy Van Vo had been involved in an altercation with a group of people who then shot him in the chest.

Police believe Mr Vo had been in his car across the street when he saw the group ambush the home and attack the resident.

The group are then alleged to have fled the scene of the shooting in a silver Audi which was later found burnt out in a car park.

Police arrested and charged a 26-year-old man in relation to the shooting on October 6.

