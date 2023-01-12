Police Charge Son With Murder Over Death At Clapham Crescent Home

Police have charged a 43-year-old man with murder after his father’s body was discovered inside his Clapham Crescent home in Wyndham.

The 68-year-old’s body was discovered after police visited the property to do a welfare check at around 4:15Pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The welfare check followed reports the man had not made contact with friends and family in several days.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered the man had suffered from severe head injuries and that his car was not at the property.

The man’s 43-year-old son was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder.

The suspect is set to face Melbourne’s Magistrates Court today.

Police are urging anyone with information or CCTV footage from around the man’s home to contact police.

