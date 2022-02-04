Police Charge Two People With The Attempted Murder Of A Six Year-Old Girl

Charges have been laid against a Western Australian GP and WA woman after the two allegedly conspired to kill a six-year-old girl.

According to police, 47-year-old Dr Pieter Theunis Austin and mother, 40-year-old Michelle Gough have been charged with “attempted unlawfully to kill”.

A police spokesperson said, it will be alleged that the woman attended the office of the Albany based doctor on Monday, January 17.

"It will be further alleged that person left the appointment with a prescription from the GP in order to be able to access a drug to be used to end the child's life, and that the GP was aware of the intended use of the drug," they said.

Another family member of the young girl decided to take the six-year-old to Albany Hospital after she became very unwell.

She was treated at Albany Hospital before being flown out to Perth’s Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Police were quick to arrest a 40-year-old woman in relation to the child’s illness, charging her with attempting to unlawfully kill the six-year-old on Friday, January 28.

The doctor was arrested on February 2nd and charged with the same crimes.

The doctor’s bail request was denied by the Albany Magistrates Court on Thursday, where he now sits in police custody.

Both the 40-year-old woman and the 47-year-old doctor are set to face the Stirling Gardens Magistrate Court on February 16.

Neither of the accused have entered an official plea.

