Police Charge Victorian Man With Murder Over Body Discovered At Ashmore Home

Police urge witnesses to come forward

Article heading image for Police Charge Victorian Man With Murder Over Body Discovered At Ashmore Home

QLD Police

Police have charged a Victorian man with murder after a man’s body was discovered in a Gold Coast backyard on Sunday morning.

Queensland Police visited the Lillian Crescent home in Ashmore to perform a welfare check at around 8:45AM on Sunday morning.

Upon arriving at the home, police discovered the body of a 62-year-old man in the backyard.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The man’s death was deemed suspicious and an official homicide investigation was launched.

The 36-year-old man was located inside a vehicle on Southport Nerang Road in Molendinar at around 1PM before he was arrested and charged with murder, the unlawful use of a motor vehicle and receiving tainted property.

Queensland Police are urging anyone with information or CCTV footage of a white 2005 Toyota Hilux between the hours of 6:30PM on Saturday, February 11 and 1PM on Sunday, February 12 to contact police.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.

Georgie Marr

20 hours ago

Article by:

Georgie Marr

Crime
The Queensland Briefing
Murder
Listen Live!
Crime
The Queensland Briefing
Murder
Crime
The Queensland Briefing
Murder
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs