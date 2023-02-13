Police Charge Victorian Man With Murder Over Body Discovered At Ashmore Home

Police have charged a Victorian man with murder after a man’s body was discovered in a Gold Coast backyard on Sunday morning.

Queensland Police visited the Lillian Crescent home in Ashmore to perform a welfare check at around 8:45AM on Sunday morning.

Upon arriving at the home, police discovered the body of a 62-year-old man in the backyard.

The man’s death was deemed suspicious and an official homicide investigation was launched.

The 36-year-old man was located inside a vehicle on Southport Nerang Road in Molendinar at around 1PM before he was arrested and charged with murder, the unlawful use of a motor vehicle and receiving tainted property.

Queensland Police are urging anyone with information or CCTV footage of a white 2005 Toyota Hilux between the hours of 6:30PM on Saturday, February 11 and 1PM on Sunday, February 12 to contact police.

