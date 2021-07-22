Police Checkpoints Have Returned At Queensland Border With Waits Of Up To 90 Minutes

Police checkpoints have returned to the Queensland border with the state now closed off to all of NSW.

From now, any returning Queenslanders and anyone with an exemption will have to hotel quarantine for 14 days.

The border bubble is back to accommodate Tweed residents who work or go to school on the Gold Coast, but the delays at the check points are long this morning.

Up to an hour and 40 minutes at the M1 checkpoint - northbound traffic is banked back all the way to Kirkwood Road at Tweed Heads.

Nicky Moy from the Transport Management Centre says there's plenty of congestion around the Tweed.

"There are delays heading into Queensland from New South Wales. It is obviously because the Queensland State Government has imposed these restrictions at the border. So if you do need to travel and you are allowed to travel, be sure to allow plenty of extra travel time and expect delays. People are obviously doing the best they can, but be prepared for those long waits," she said.

Queensland closed the border to New South Wales from 12am on Friday morning.

