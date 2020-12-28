Police Clock Driver at 192km/h on Pacific Highway at Bonville

A 23 year old man will be off the road after being detected speeding on the Coffs Coast.

About 2:30pm on Christmas Day, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Pacific Highway at Bonville, just south of Coffs Harbour.

Officers observed a black Audi A4 sedan well above the signposted speed limit and checked its speed at 192km/h.

The vehicle left the highway at the next exit, however, police were able to catch up to the vehicle as it stopped in a residence in Bonville.

The 23 year old male driver was the holder of an international drivers licence.

He was charged with Driving in a Speed Dangerous to the public and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

His visiting driving privileges were withdrawn and the registration plates from his vehicle confiscated for a period of 3 months.