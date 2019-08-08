POLICE: Coffs Clarence Police Bust Alleged Drug Syndicate

Five people have been arrested following investigations into an alleged drug supply syndicate in the Grafton area.

In March 2019, investigators attached to Coffs Clarence Police District commenced inquiries into the supply of methylamphetamine around the Grafton area.

Following extensive inquiries, just before 8:30am on Thursday, officers from Coffs Clarence Police District executed four search warrants at properties in Grafton, South Grafton and Halfway Creek.

During the search warrants, police located and seized methylamphetamine and cash.

Five men, all aged between 24 and 51, have been arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station.

All men will be charged with various drugs offences to face Grafton Local Court today and tomorrow (Thursday 8 and Friday 9 August 2019).

Coffs Clarence Police District Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Peter O’Reilly said this is a significant arrest for the regional area.

"This investigation has been spearheaded by a dedicated team of detectives in an effort to catch the alleged drug dealers and put them out of play", he said.

"These arrests will certainly disrupt the illegal drug trade around the Grafton area, and we will continue to investigate to ensure our community is safe,” Det Acting Inspector O’Reilly said.

Investigations are continuing.