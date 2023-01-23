Police Concerned Over Booming Road Toll To Start The Year

There's growing concerns for the safety of drivers across Victoria, after a string of collisions increased the road death toll.

A woman died on Sunday afternoon, while three people were injured in a high-speed single-vehicle incident at Park Orchards.

The car with four people was on Stintons Road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 2.30pm, colliding with a tree.

Emergency services attempted to revive the female passenger, but the impact of the collision caused her to die at the scene.

One man was admitted to hospital with serious injuries, while two other men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Victoria Police said the entire group were aged between late teen years, and early 20s.

It marked a horror day on Victorian roads, as authorities urge the importance of driver safety in all circumstances.

The fatality comes after two others, one in Timboon and another in Kialla on Sunday.

Tragically, it takes the toll of lives lost in Victoria so far this year to 24.

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: