Police Confirm Fatal Helicopter Crash In WA’s Wheatbelt

WA Police have confirmed there were no survivors in a helicopter crash at Booralaming in WA’s Wheatbelt on Sunday afternoon.

Two people were on board the Robinson 22 helicopter that departed Koorda earlier in the day with 10 other aircrafts which were taking part in a club event.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Western Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

It is believed the two men were aged in their 50s and 70s.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre alerted police about 3.45pm that they were responding after the helicopter failed to arrive at Jandakot Airport.

Police then attended the scene and confirmed there all on board had died.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will conduct a transport safety investigation into the incident while the WA Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

"Over the coming days, ATSB investigators will survey and map the accident site and collect any relevant components for further examination and analysis at the ATSB's technical facilities in Canberra," Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said in a statement.

"They will also obtain and review any recorded data, weather information, witness reports and aircraft operator procedures and maintenance records.

"Should any critical safety issues be identified at any stage during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate safety action can be taken."

Anyone with information about the crash, or who saw the helicopter involved in the time leading up to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at CrimeStoppers.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: