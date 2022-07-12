Police Confirm Fitzroy Shooting Was Not Gang-Related

Police have confirmed that a fatal shooting in Fitzroy on Tuesday afternoon was not gang related.

Police are currently on the hunt for the person responsible for shooting a 55-year-old man at around 4PM on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the man was shot after entering into an altercation with another person inside a parked vehicle in Brunswick Street, Fitzroy.

Police believe the man was shot in the back while attempting to exit the vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene a short time later where they found a 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics attempted to treat the 55-year-old but were unable to save him, declaring him dead at the scene.

Police have since confirmed that the two people were known to each other but are yet to identify the shooter.

“Detectives are still working to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, but at this stage it appears to be a targeted incident, with the parties involved possibly known to each other,” police said in a statement.

Police have ruled out a link between Tuesday’s shooting and recent gang shootings.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident are urged to contact police.

