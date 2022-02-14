Police Confirm Human Remains Belong To Missing Campers Carol Clay And Russell Hill

Human remains found in November last year have been confirmed as missing campers Carol Clay and Russell Hill, as revealed by Victoria Police.

The remains were discovered in a remote high country in Victoria's east near Dargo.

"The Coroner has advised Victoria Police that the remains are that of Russell Hill and Carol Clay," a police statement read.

"As the matter is before the court, we will not be providing any further comment."

The search in November lasted several days, after the pair were reported missing from a campsite in Wonnangatta Valley.

Mr Hill, aged 74, and Ms Clay, 73 vanished on March 20 last year.

In November, 55-year-old pilot Greg Lynn was charged with two counts of murder.

He is set to reappear in court around May.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.