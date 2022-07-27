Police Confirm Identities Of Sisters Found Dead In Canterbury Apartment

Police have officially confirmed the identity of the two women found dead in a west Sydney unit two months ago.

Police discovered the bodies of 24-year-old Asra Abdullah Alsehli and 23-year-old Amaal Abdullah Alsehli inside an apartment on Canterbury Road on June 7.

The bodies were discovered after police received a concern for welfare report.

The sisters were found dead in separate rooms of the apartment with no physical injuries.

Police believe the two women had been dead for quite some time before their bodies were found.

The cause of death is yet to be determined with police still waiting on a toxicology and coroner’s report.

Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft said the cause of death is difficult to determine due to the lengthy amount of time the bodies were left undiscovered.

“Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen or who may have information about the women’s movements in the days and weeks prior to their deaths – which we believe occurred in early May,” - Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft

“Extensive inquiries have been made by Strike Force Woolbird detectives; however, we have been unable to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Asra and Amaal’s death.”

Police have contacted the sister's family in Saudi Arabia who are now assisting police with their investigations.

Authorities were alerted to the women’s absence after their landlord reported they had missed rental payments for over a month.

Police are currently treating the deaths as suspicious due to the strange circumstances.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

