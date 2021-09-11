Police Continue Investigations Into Reports Of A Gunman In Caboolture

Queensland Police are continuing their investigation following reports of a gunman just north of Brisbane.

An emergency declaration was issued as police searched for the potential gunman in bushland just off the highway in Caboolture.

The emergency declaration was revoked yesterday after police failed to find any sign an armed assailant in bushland near D'Aguilar Highway today.

While police believe they have extensively searched the entire area for an armed gunman, they are not yet giving up on finding the alleged perpetrator.

The initial call was made to police after it was reported an armed man shot at a tow truck driver just before lunchtime on Thursday.

Inspector Lee Jeffries of the Queensland Police told channel nine that the tow truck driver had arrived at the scene only to find an armed man inside the car.

"The tow operator arrived on the scene and discovered that there was a male person at the vehicle itself," he said.

"That male person is alleged to have been armed with a rifle."

Groups of police were sent out in search of the man across a large area bushland after an emergency declaration was issued for Elof Road, Male Road, D'Aguilar Highway, Bruce Highway and Pettigrew Street.

Investigations are ongoing.

