Police Crack Suspected Drug Lab At Currumbin Waters Home

A man has been charged after police raided at a Currumbin Waters home allegedly finding a hydroponic drug lab this morning.

Detectives from the Gold Coast CIB executed a search warrant on the Simpson Road address around 9am on Friday.

It is alleged they discovered around 14 mature cannabis plants, 21 seedlings, and a large amount of chemical fertiliser, pots and lighting equipment suspected of being used in drug production.

A 66-year-old Currumbin Waters man has since been arrested over the seizure, charged with one count each of possessing and producing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in Coolangatta Magistrates Court on Monday June 3.