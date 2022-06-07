Police Discover Bodies Of Two Women In Western Sydney Apartment

Police have stablished a crime scene after discovering the bodies of two women inside an apartment in Sydney’s south-west.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Canterbury Road at around 9:30AM on Tuesday morning following a concern for welfare report.

Upon entering the unit, police found the bodies of two women who are believed to be in their 20’s.

The bodies have not yet been formally identified.

Police established a crime scene at the unit on Canterbury Road where a number of specialist forensic police will continue their examinations today.

An official investigation into the deaths of the two women has been launched by police.

Anyone with information pertaining to the deaths are being asked to contact police at the Burwood Police Station on (02) 9745 8499 or to contact Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000.

