Police Discover Human Remain On Popular Central Coast Beach

Police have discovered a dead body on the shores of Soldiers Beach in Norah Head on the Central Coast.

According to police, the human remains were discovered at around 11AM on Thursday morning.

Upon examination, police confirmed that the remains were human.

Police released a statement addressing the discovery and announcing an official crime scene had been set up.

“Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation,” they said.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed with police saying the remains were too badly decomposed for an accurate identification.

Police have also confirmed that parts of the body are still missing and it is unclear as to how long the body was in the water.

Police are preparing an official report for the coroner.

