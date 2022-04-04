Police Discover Human Remains In Search For Missing Man

Investigators searching for missing Malaysian man “Jacky” Chong Kai Wong have found remains at a property in NSW Central West.

NSW Police found the human remains during the search for Mr Wong who they believe to have been murdered.

According to police, the remains were found at a property in Killongbutta about 40km from Bathurst.

The discovery was made five days into the search for Mr Wong who was last seen in December of 2020.

Police believe Mr Wong was involved with a drug syndicate which has been linked to the growing of cannabis when he went missing.

According to NSW Police Drug and Firearms Squad Commander Detective Superintendent John Watson, Mr Wong was killed in a “particularly gruesome” manner which has not yet been revealed to the public.

Police made the discovery on Sunday afternoon.

The remains will be forensically examined and formally identified.

Police have already made three arrests in relation to Mr Wong’s death, charging three men with murder.

The three accused are set to face court in May of this year.

