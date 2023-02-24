Police Dog Seriously Injured After A Collision In Werribee

Victoria police have arrested a man who drove an erratic car following a dramatic pursuit in Werribee on Thursday night.

A passing car that was being driven erratically caught the police’s attention while patrolling at Synnot Street, Werribee.

Listen to the full episode below:

Police said the car was driving on the wrong side of the road and collided with a passing vehicle before continuing and heading to Derrimut Road.

Members then attempted to intercept the car due to safety reasons.

During the pursuit, police witnessed the car driving into a shopping centre car park on Derrimut Road and colliding with another two parked cars.

The driver then attempted to drive out of the car park before he crashed into a Dog Squad vehicle.

Police officers arrested him before he attempted to abandon the car and run off.

According to Victoria Police, a 35-year-old Maidstone man was sent to the hospital under police guard, while a police dog was sent to a vet after suffering facial and leg injuries.

The arrest came as part of Operation Shows, which was established in January 2022, targeting motorbike riders and young male drivers who drive at dangerously high speeds and attempt to evade police in the local area.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.