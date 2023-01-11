Police Establish Crime Scene After Body Is Discovered Inside Melbourne Home

Victoria Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a man was discovered inside a west Melbourne home.

Emergency services were called to the Clapham Crescent home in Wyndham Vale at around 4:15PM on Tuesday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the body of a 68-year-old man inside the home.

Police have ruled the man’s death as suspicious.

A crime scene has been established at the residence and police are urging anyone with information about the man’s death to come forward.

Investigations into the incident are on going.

