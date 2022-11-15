Police Establish Crime Scene Following Alleged Stabbing In Underground Carpark

Police have established a crime scene in a Gold Coast underground carpark after a man was allegedly stabbed several times.

Emergency services were called to the basement carpark of a Barney Street property in Southport at around 4:15AM following reports of a stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back and shoulder.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before transporting him to the Gold Coast University Hospital in serious condition.

Police established a crime scene at the carpark.

Investigations are ongoing.

