Police Establish Crime Scene Following Suspicious Death In Fortitude Valley

Police are investigating a suspicious death near the Fortitude Valley train station in Brisbane overnight.

A homicide investigation has been launched into the death of a 24-year-old man following a “confrontation” near the Fortitude Valley train station in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police watched the confrontation take place on CCTV footage at around 4AM this morning.

Regional Duty Officer Inspector Sean Cryer told ABC News that the CCTV footage showed a man “lying on the ground” and another person with “blood on them”.

"It was determined three persons had decamped into the rear of the railway station," he said.

"The search was conducted for those persons, they were located on platform four, the weapon was located, and those three persons were taken into custody to assist police with their enquiries into this matter."

Paramedics were called out to the scene where they attempted to treat the man for his injuries.

The man later passed away at the scene.

Police have established a crime scene on Brunswick Street at the Metro Valley complex as investigations into the man’s death continue.

