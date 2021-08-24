Mackay Police have searched a rural property in Ilbilbie for missing mum Rene Latimore.

The 31-year-old was last seen there on August 8 and shares the home with her step mum, dad, and 14-year-old son.

Mackay police searched the 270-hectare property but didn’t find any trace of the mother.

Police find no trace of missing mother after scouring Ilbilbie property

The investigating team has also contacted neighbours and residents in the area to gain any information if cars had come or gone from the property.

Latimore’s father, son, and step mum left the property on August 8 to visit nearby family in Mackay, and when they returned the 31-year-old wasn’t there.

She hasn't accessed her bank account, phone, or social media in that time and police hold serious concerns for her welfare.

Police are urging anyone with information or details on Rene Latimore’s whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000, or report anonymously online.

