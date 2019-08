A Weston man out on bail has been arrested after allegedly taking a stolen dirt bike on a joyride through the streets of Lambton.

He was first spotted on Turton Street around 12:29am, riding the bike erratically and at high speed without the lights on.

The 24-year-old ended up crashing into a police car, before officers later found a replica gun in his backpack.

Checks later revealing the bike was stolen from Beresfield two days ago.

He's now off to Newcastle Local Court today on six charges.