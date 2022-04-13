Police Flag ‘Postcode War’ In Fatal Stabbing At Sydney’s Royal Easter Show

Security has been ramped up at Sydney's Easter Show, as the carnival section reopens following Monday's fatal stabbing.

The horrific fatal incident, remains under investigation, with the Homicide Squad determining whether the stabbing of 17-year-old Uati “Pele” Faletolu, is linked to ongoing violence between rival postcode gangs from Western Sydney.

Mr Faletolu, a ride attendant at the show, was from Doonside, postcode 2767, with police believing the alleged attackers were from the Mt Druitt area, postcode 2770.

During a shift break from working on the Break-Dance ride, the 17-year-old victim was knifed in the chest and died about 8pm on Monday, following accounts of tensions escalating between two groups, where a fight broke out.

A 15-year-old who was arrested at the scene, has been released on bail following an appeared at Parramatta Children's Court on Tuesday charged with affray, armed with intent to commit indictable offence and custody of a knife in a public place.

He has not been charged with Faletolu’s death.

While a 16-year-old who was stabbed in the leg remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Commander of the Auburn Police Area Command, Superintendent Danielle Emerton, said it was “not a random attack”.

“There were two groups involved in the affray incident where there was a knife involved, so we are looking at additional people that were involved in (Monday) night’s attack,” she said.

“We believe there were two groups of men that met each other at the show, and they had a confrontation,” she confirmed.

Detectives continue to question Mr Faletolu's friends in the hope of determining if the fight was planned.

Meanwhile, Sydney's Easter Show organisers have decided to close the rides section of the event from 9:30pm every night for the remainder of the tarnished event.

An investigation into the incident continues and police are appealing for anyone with information or vision of the incident, to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

