Police Forced To Tackle Townsville Man During KFC Drive Thru Arrest

Usually the craziest thing you see in the KFC Drive Thru is an Ibis trying to scoff down some mash and gravy, but Innisfail locals got a whole show.

Yesterday Police interrupted a Townsville man’s finger-lickin’-good lunch order by arresting him in the middle of the Drive Thru, whilst the guy was on a motorbike.

Two male officers tackled the 36-year-old to the ground, before a third came in to assist in placing the handcuffs.

A member of the public had a gander, but Police didn’t require another set of greasy KFC fingers to help out.

Authorities allegedly found more than $120,000 in cash, heroin, meth, and a stolen guy on the Deeragun man.

Did someone say, KFC?