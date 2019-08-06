Police, Guards Attacked At Maitland Hospital

Police and two security guards have come under attack from an allegedly violent patient at Maitland's Hospital's emergency department.

The 42 year old man was admitted last Friday night and allegedly became agitated and aggressive while attempting to leave.

Three security guards tried to restrain him, with two being assaulted.

Police were called with a male officer also attacked.

The patient was eventually subdued.

Following his release from hospital, the man was given a Court Attendance Notice for a number of assault offences.

He'll face Maitland Local Court on 14 August.