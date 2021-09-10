Police Have Charged A Man Following A Fatal Forklift Rollover

Forensic Crash Unit investigators have charged a man following the investigation into a fatal forklift rollover at Middlemount on Saturday, July 24.

Police allege at 2:30am, two men had been drinking at work shed on Braham Street at Middlemount when they decided to drive a forklift to a nearby sports club.

The industrial truck flipped on its side while Joe Williams was a passenger, killing him at the scene.

Police allege the 42-year-old Sarina driver was drinking alcohol while he was behind the wheel, and today has been served with a notice to appear on charges of driving without due care causing death, consume liquor whilst driving, drive vehicle outside of conditional registration and drive vehicle whilst person travel in part of vehicle not designed for carriage of persons.

He will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on October 5.

