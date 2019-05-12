Police have charged a man following an alleged indecent act in front of two teens at Crystal Cascades.

A 52-year-old Brinsmead was charged with one count of committing an indecent act in public on Friday.

Police allege the man was at Crystal Cascades Swimming hole at about 5pm on Thursday afternoon when it’s alleged he exposed himself and performed a sexual act in front of two teenage girls aged 14 and 15 years.

The girls immediately called one parent and police and provided details of vehicles in the carpark. It’s further alleged one girl captured vision of the man on her mobile phone as she filmed her afternoon activities with her friend.

Police were able to identify the man and charged him the following day. He is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on May 27.