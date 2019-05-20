Police have found some interesting items at a house in Edmonton.

Cairns Detectives yesterday charged two people with drug and animal related offences following a search of an Edmonton residence.

Officers executed a search warrant at the Marr Street address at around 6pm yesterday. The search allegedly uncovered quantities of cannabis, ecstasy, methylamphetamine, other pharmaceuticals and several drug utensils.

As the search continued Police allegedly located further items of interest including ammunition, a set of knuckledusters, two sea turtle shells and a sawfish rostrum.

Upon completion of the search, police arrested and charged a 27-year-old woman with five offences including, three counts of possessing a dangerous drug and one count each of possessing a drug utensil and possessing an explosive (ammunition).

A 39-year-old male resident was also charged with a total of three offences including one count each of possessing a regulated fish, keeping a protected animal and possessing an explosive.

Both are scheduled to appear at Cairns Magistrates Court on June 5.