Police Have Released Images of Five Stolen Cars to Be On the Lookout For This Week

Five cars have been stolen this week and police are asking for your help to locate them.
Police are reminding everyone that stolen cars should not be intercepted - please report any locations and/or sightings to POLICELINK: 131.444.
QLD 171RUH
White
Holden Cruze sedan
Between 9am 20/07/2019 and 9am 21/07/2019
Steinke Road, Glenore Grove
QLD 563WNC
White
Toyota Fortuner Station Wagon
At 2.24am on 22/07/2019
Danica Court, Kearneys Spring
QLD 027KSI
Bronze
Ford Fairmont Sedan
Between 6.30am and 7am on 19/07/2019
Cawdor Road, Highfields
082XTZ
Blue
Toyota Hilux dual cab
Between 10pm on 21/07/2019 and 12.35am on 22/07/2019
Fleet Street, Darling Heights
132WQN
Green
Ford Falcon sedan
At 2.10pm on 21/07/2019
Sims Lane, Applethorpe
If you have any information that could assist police with their enquiries contact:
CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day
ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day
QUOTE REF #'s: QP1901385959, QP1901400739, QP1901403335, QP1901405089, QP1901405293
