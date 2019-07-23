Police Have Released Images of Five Stolen Cars to Be On the Lookout For This Week

Five cars have been stolen this week and police are asking for your help to locate them.

Police are reminding everyone that stolen cars should not be intercepted - please report any locations and/or sightings to POLICELINK: 131.444.

QLD 171RUH White Holden Cruze sedan Between 9am 20/07/2019 and 9am 21/07/2019 Steinke Road, Glenore Grove

QLD 563WNC White Toyota Fortuner Station Wagon At 2.24am on 22/07/2019 Danica Court, Kearneys Spring

QLD 027KSI Bronze Ford Fairmont Sedan Between 6.30am and 7am on 19/07/2019 Cawdor Road, Highfields

082XTZ Blue Toyota Hilux dual cab Between 10pm on 21/07/2019 and 12.35am on 22/07/2019 Fleet Street, Darling Heights

132WQN Green Ford Falcon sedan At 2.10pm on 21/07/2019 Sims Lane, Applethorpe

If you have any information that could assist police with their enquiries contact:

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #'s: QP1901385959, QP1901400739, QP1901403335, QP1901405089, QP1901405293

