Police Have Released Images of Five Stolen Cars to Be On the Lookout For This Week

Have you seen these vehicles?

Triple M News Darling Downs

15 hours ago

Images: QPS

Five cars have been stolen this week and police are asking for your help to locate them.

Police are reminding everyone that stolen cars should not be intercepted - please report any locations and/or sightings to POLICELINK: 131.444.

 

QLD  171RUH

White

Holden Cruze sedan

Between 9am 20/07/2019 and 9am 21/07/2019

Steinke Road, Glenore Grove

QLD 563WNC

White

Toyota Fortuner Station Wagon

At 2.24am on 22/07/2019

Danica Court, Kearneys Spring

 

QLD 027KSI

Bronze

Ford Fairmont Sedan

Between 6.30am and 7am on 19/07/2019

Cawdor Road, Highfields

082XTZ

Blue

Toyota Hilux dual cab

Between 10pm on 21/07/2019 and 12.35am on 22/07/2019

Fleet Street, Darling Heights

 

132WQN

Green

Ford Falcon sedan

At 2.10pm on 21/07/2019

Sims Lane, Applethorpe

 

If you have any information that could assist police with their enquiries contact:

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

ONLINE:  online form 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #'s: QP1901385959, QP1901400739, QP1901403335, QP1901405089, QP1901405293

