A man is on the run following an attempted armed robbery at a Sarina Service station on Sunday morning.

A worker was threatened with a knife at the Puma service station on Range Road after 7am.

The man left the store not long after entering and fled the scene in a red car, the make and model of the vehicle have not yet been determined.

Police hunt for a man after attempted robbery in Sarina

Police confirmed that nothing was taken from the premises in the attempted robbery, and the service station attendant was not harmed.

Police are still searching for the man and investigations continue. Police are urging anyone with information into the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report anonymously online.

