Police Hunt For Offenders After Three Ram-Raids Overnight

Police are investigating, after the same two stolen vehicles were used in three different ram-raids across the South East early this morning.

A Mitsubishi Pajero was used to smash through the front, glass doors of a Mount Cotton supermarket around 1am, while a Hyundai i30 was used as a lookout vehicle.

Three men got out and entered the store, while a fourth remained in the Hyundai, but the males jumped back in their vehicles after realising there was a worker inside the store.

Around half an hour later, the Pajero reversed through the front doors of supermarket on Peachey Road at Ormeau, before four men went inside and stole cash and cigarettes.

Around 2.00am, both vehicles were again spotted at a newsagency on Logan River Road at Holmview, where the Pajero was again rammed through the front glass doors.

A quantity of cigarettes was stolen.



The vehicles, stolen from Carina Heights sometime last night, are described as a grey 2014 Mitsubishi Pajero with Queensland registration 043VHN, and a white 2016 Hyundai i30 hatchback with the number plate 653XIR.

The Hyundai also had a logo on the driver’s side door that reads “Story House Early Learning”.