Police Hunt Suspect In Glenside Stabbing

Police are still on the hunt for a suspect following a stabbing in Glenside on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a Portrush Road home at around 1:45PM on Thursday afternoon following reports of a stabbing.

After arriving at the scene, police found a 44-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the leg and chest.

The 44-year-old was transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for further treatment.

Police believe the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

Authorities are now on the hunt for a stocky man who was last seen wearing a hoodie and jeans and running down Portrush Road on Thursday afternoon.

Police are urging anyone with information about the stabbing to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

