Police Hunting For Masked Man After Deeragun Servo Break In

Detectives are investigating an attempted armed robbery last night where a man smashed his way through a glass door and into a Townsville service station.

Just before 11pm, the masked man hit the external doors of the Rangeview Street business several times with a mattock, also known as a pickaxe, before they broke.

He then smashed glass displays inside the premises before leaving empty handed.

The 21-year-old service attendant managed to seek refuge in the rear office. She was not physically injured by the man.

He is described as Caucasian and was wearing a skeleton mask, dark coloured long-sleeved hoodie and dark coloured shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901181775