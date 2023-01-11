Police Initiate Manhunt For Thieves In Sydney's West
Group flee after crashing stolen car
A manhunt is underway for a group of thieves who stole a white Range Rover in Sydney's inner west on Wednesday.
It's alleged the offenders took the car through Wentworthville, smashing into multiple parked cars before fleeing the scene.
A witness told Nine, the incident all happened so fast.
"I just woke up and saw Police cars, it was like a movie or something it didn't seem real to me," she said.
The offenders led NSW officers on a pursuit, after failing to stop on Wentworth Avenue, before crashing into a vehicle on Dunmore street.
The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Police said the Range Rover was stolen from a Granville home on Tuesday.
