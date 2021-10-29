Police Intercept Gunman In CBD Just Hours Before Melbourne Reopens

Police have intercepted a gunman inside a Melbourne Vodafone store, potentially preventing a deadly incident for shoppers and workers.

As businesses prepped to reopen, a man turned up to the Bourke Street Vodafone store in Melbourne's CBD with a gun.

The incident comes just hours before the reopening of retail stores around Melbourne, starting at 6 pm Friday evening.

“Police located a man with a firearm inside the foyer of a commercial property on Bourke Street just after 11am and he was taken into custody without further incident,” the spokesperson said.

No one was hurt and the store has been taped off.

The 23-year-old male suspect from North Melbourne was intercepted by police including the Critical Incident Response Team.

Investigators say no shots were fired and the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related.

Anyone who has further information on the matter is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

