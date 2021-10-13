Police Investigate Campbelltown Crash Injuring A Motorcyclist & His Passenger

Police seek help from the public

Two people have been injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Campbelltown yesterday afternoon.

A motorcyclist and their passenger have wound up in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car on the intersection of Lower North East Road and Glynburn Road yesterday.

The car and the motorcycle collided at around 4:10PM during peak-hour traffic on Tuesday afternoon.

The 47-year-old male Motorcycle rider and his 54-year-old female passenger were transported to hospital in critical condition.

The 17-year-old female driver of the Holden Commodore and her 14-year-old male passenger were taken to hospital to be assessed but were not injured.

The motorcycle rider and his passenger have since been downgraded to non-life threatening.

Police have launched an investigation into the crash and are seeking any witnesses or footage obtained by dashcam.

13 October 2021

Georgie Marr

The South Australia Briefing
The South Australia Briefing
