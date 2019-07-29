Police Investigate Chinchilla Break and Enter

Police are investigating the break and enter of a business on Heeney Street Chinchilla on July 25. Two people entered the premises by smashing a glass window before stealing a sum of cash and other items.

The offenders are described as between 160cm and 180cm tall, of a slim build and wearing black clothing. One person was wearing black shoes with a red sole.

WATCH CCTV footage below:

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Warrego Highway, Helena Street and Boyd Street between midnight and 2am on July 25.

If you have any info for police contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

QUOTE REF #: QP1901426919

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!