Police Investigate Disgusting Robbery At Footscray Cemetery

Detective have launched an investigation after a head was removed from a casket at Footscray Cemetery.

Police responded to reports of a grave disturbance west of Melbourne, with criminal investigators called in around 11am Tuesday.

The incident may have occurred last week, as reported by the Herald Sun.

The mausoleum section was closed off by police tape, as investigators dusted the coffin structure for fingerprints.

Stealing from a cemetery or grave is a serious offence and can result in jail time in the state.

Detectives were seen placing a letter and criucifix into evidence bags, which will be taken to examine.

Police are yet to formally comment on the matter, more to come.

Anyone with information on the inquiry can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.