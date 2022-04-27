Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting In Carseldine

Police are currently investigating a drive-by shooting in a Brisbane suburb early on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a gunman opened fire at a two-storey property on Ray Street in Carseldine in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Investigators are currently trying to determine whether the shooting is gang related.

Police have so far been unable to locate the shooter.

Emergency services were called out to the Ray Street property at around 12:30AM following reports of a drive-by shooting.

The shots were fired at an upstairs bedroom, cracking one of the windows.

Police began to pursue a vehicle they believed to be involved in the shooting, deploying road spikes on Gympie Road.

Three men were apprehended and are now believed to be cooperating with police.

The three men have since been released with police unable to confirm the trio are directly linked to the shooting.

Queensland Police have employed the help of Taskforce Uniform Knot, an operation specialising in the investigation of street gangs.

Investigators have been going door to door speaking with neighbours in the hopes someone will have information pertaining to the shooting.

Detective Inspector John Mison said it is too early to determine the motive behind the shooting.

“I’ve got a team of detectives out there looking for these people… I’ve got no information to indicate another offence is going to occur or a similar attack,” he said.

According to neighbours, at least 15 people currently reside at the home including a number of small children.

Nobody was injured during the attack.

