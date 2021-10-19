Police Investigate New Theory Surrounding Missing Victorian Campers

Police who are investigating the disappearance of campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay are confident a new theory will uncover what happened to the pair.

A new appeal with has been led by the families of the two campers, who went missing 18 months ago.

The pair were last heard from on March 20, 2020, camping in the Wonnangatta Valley in north-east regional Victoria.

A burnt-out campsite and vehicle was discovered at the Dry River Creek Track, however detectives have not been able to find a breakthrough lead.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said police have not given up hope, confident the search is near closing.

"I'm really confident that we're on the right track, we're looking at a particular theory now which involves a number of persons," he said.

Without providing details on the theory, Detective Stamper said hundreds of Victorians have helped with minor information.

Police are seeking to speak with anyone who was in the Howitt Plains, Wonnangatta Valley and Zeka Spur Track area around the time of the disappearance.

“Every day takes us further from the last time Russell and Carol were last seen alive, however I want to reassure the community that we are far from giving up.

“Both families are also still desperate for answers about what happened to Russell and Carol and why, and I know our investigators are doing all they can to try and get those answers for them.”

Missing Persons Squad detectives, local police, the search and rescue squad, air wing, dog squad and the Australian Federal Police have all been involved in the hunt for the pair.